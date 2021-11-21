Mexican police rescue 600 migrants from two trucks

Mexican security forces have rescued 600 migrants from two trucks in the south-east of the country.



The 455 men and 145 women were discovered in the trailers of two semi-trailer trucks in the state of Veracruz, the Immigration Department (INM) announced on Saturday.



According to the report, the people come from 12 different countries, most of them from neighbouring Guatemala. But citizens from Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, Venezuela, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, India, Ghana and Cameroon were also among them.



According to media reports, people smugglers had crammed the migrants into the trailers of the trucks on two levels.



Pregnant women, children and sick people were also among them, said a spokesperson for the Veracruz Human Rights Commission. The two drivers were arrested, he said.



The trucks were stopped on a road near the port city of Coatzacoalcos on Friday, according to reports. The people were initially taken to a reception centre.



Only a month ago, 334 migrants were rescued from a single truck in Veracruz.



Most of the migrants apprehended in Mexico come from the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Poverty, violence and corruption prevail there. In addition, there are the consequences of droughts and natural disasters.



Many people from other crisis-hit countries in the region, such as Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela, have recently made the long and dangerous journey through Mexico. Many do not even reach the US border, but are stopped by Mexican soldiers and sent back.