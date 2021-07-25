REAL MADRIDS VARANE SET TO SWITCH TO MAN UNITED

The French World Cup winner Raphael Varane is on the verge of moving from Real Madrid to Manchester United, according to media reports.



The two teams have already reached agreement over the centre-back, the Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Sunday, with Varane reportedly set to sign a four or five-year contract with Manchester United.



The 28-year-old still has a contract for the coming season with Real, who recently parted company with captain Sergio Ramos. Varane would be the second central defender to leave Madrid.



The transfer is expected be completed by the end of the new week for a fee of 45 million euros, the French newspaper Le Parisien wrote.



Varane has played for Real Madrid since 2011, which will be coached again by ex-Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti next season after the departure of Zinedine Zidane.



Real published another photo on Sunday showing Varane training with Toni Kroos, new arrival David Alaba and Luka Modric, all of whom were playing at the Euros.



