Tunisia’s president suspends parliament, assumes executive power

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced late Sunday that he has fully assumed executive authority in addition to suspending parliament.

During a meeting with military leaders, Saied said he had decided to sack Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, according to the Tunisian Presidency's official Facebook page.

He added that he has also decided to lift the immunity of all members of parliament, known as the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, and to undertake the public prosecution himself.

He went on to note that he took these decisions in "consultation" with Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and will take other decisions until social peace returns to the country.

Tunisia saw popular protests against both the government and the opposition.