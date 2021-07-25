News World More than 100 dead in monsoon havoc in western India

More than 100 dead in monsoon havoc in western India

DPA WORLD Published July 25,2021 Subscribe

More than 100 people are dead and scores are missing after landslides, floods, house collapses and other incidents brought on by monsoon rains in western India, officials said on Sunday.



The deaths have been reported from the Raigad, Satara, Palghar and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra state, as well as the regional capital, Mumbai.



Most of the deaths were reported from Raigad, where a huge mudslide flattened an entire village, Tilaye, on Friday. "We have found 49 bodies so far, nine of them today," Raigad disaster management official Sagar Pathak said by telephone.



Around 35 people were still missing and the chances of finding any survivors was slim, Pathak said. "Everything is covered by several feet of mud, its still raining and search and rescue operations are continuing."



Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said 138 people had been reported dead across the state and 59 were missing.



Torrential rains since Thursday have destroyed bridges, buildings and roads in the region.



Several villages were marooned, officials said. Rescue teams were travelling to these area by boat and helicopter.



The weather department has forecast more rainfall during the next 24 hours.



Landslides and floods are common during India's monsoon season, which runs from June to October.



The rains are vital for agriculture, but often cause immense destruction to property and crops, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives.

