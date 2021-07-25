Criticized over marginalizing Muslims, French bill adopted

France has adopted a bill titled "reinforcing respect for the principles of the Republic," criticized for marginalizing Muslims.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Friday on Twitter that the parliament had adopted the bill.

"We give ourselves the means to fight against those who put forward religion to question the values of the Republic," Darmanin added.

The bill, rejected by the Senate in its session on Tuesday, was voted on in the French National Assembly, which has the last word on the validity of a law. The bill was passed by 49 votes in favor versus 19 against.

Meanwhile, right-wing parties announced that they would appeal against the law with the Constitutional Council, claiming it does not going after "Islamists" enough, while left-wing parties said they are preparing to do the same over its alleged violation of the Constitution.

CONTENT OF LAW

France, which has the largest Muslim population in Europe, has been criticized for interfering with the lives of Muslims with the law .

It contains measures to ensure the religious neutrality of public officials, while moving from a homeschooling system in which parents' declaration is sufficient to one that requires authorities' permission.

Besides, the text contains an array of articles, including on the fight against certificates of virginity, polygamy, and forced marriage, as well as others punishing online hate crimes, protecting public officials and teachers and mandating greater "transparency" in funding management.

FRANCE CRITICIZED BY INTERNATIONAL GROUPS, CIVIL SOCIETY

France has been criticized by international organizations and non-governmental organizations, especially the UN, for targeting and marginalizing Muslims with this law.

Since announced as a bill, attacks on mosques and masjids, including arson, have increased in the country.