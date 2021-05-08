Real Madrid suffer another Ramos injury blow

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out of the final stages of a thrilling title race in La Liga.

Ramos made his first Madrid appearance for seven weeks when he played in the 2-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

But he has now suffered his third injury of the season, missing training ahead of the huge clash with title rivals Sevilla on Sunday.

A club statement on Saturday read: "Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with tendinosis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Spanish media are already speculating whether this latest injury means Ramos has played his last match for Madrid.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a renewal with just four matches left to play.

After the Chelsea loss, Ramos issued a rallying cry to his team-mates, insisting Madrid had "a history built on victories but has always risen from defeats", calling on them to give everything to secure league glory.