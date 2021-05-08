Galatasaray defeat Beşiktaş 3-1 in Istanbul derby to keep title hopes alive

Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in the Istanbul derby on Saturday to keep their Super League title hopes alive with two matches remaining.

Ryan Babel put the Lions ahead in the 11th minute, but Rachid Ghezzal converted the penalty to give Beşiktaş an equalizer in the 42nd minute.

The home side responded quickly with Radamel Falcao's penalty goal before the first half ended.

In the second half, Arda Turan doubled the lead for his team, who secured a crucial derby win at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Galatasaray, currently in third place with 78 points, reduced the gap to leaders Beşiktaş to three points with this crucial victory.

Fenerbahçe are now in the second spot with 79 points.