Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on Tuesday qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.

Before the nail-biting game, the series tied 2-2. Anadolu Efes fought to win playoffs 3-2.

The game in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on Tuesday was 80-80 through the last minute of the fourth quarter as Anadolu Efes guard Krunoslav Simon's three pointer gave a big advantage to the hosts.

The Istanbul club made the score 85-80 after US forward Chris Singleton's two free throws. Real Madrid star Sergio Llull's three pointer narrowed the gap to three, 86-83 but there was not enough time for Real Madrid to comeback.

Near the end of the game, Anadolu Efes guard Vasilije Micic scored two free throws securing a 88-83 win.

Singleton was the key player of the game, scoring 26 points for Anadolu Efes. He took eight rebounds as well.

Real Madrid were led by Argentine guard Nicolas Laprovittola who racked up 17 points.

Anadolu Efes joined Russia's CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague Final Four.

CSKA Moscow previously won its series 3-0 to eliminate Fenerbahce Beko from Turkey.

The 2021 EuroLeague Final Four will be held on May 28-30 at Lanxess Arena, Cologne without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.





