Turkey registers over 28,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported nearly 29,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 28,997 cases, including 2,483 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, official figures showed.

The daily case toll was up from 24,733 infections reported on Monday, which included 2,501 symptomatic patients.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 4.92 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 41,527, with 336 more fatalities registered over the past day-11 fewer than Monday's toll.

As many as 38,218 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, up from 35,438 on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries past 4.55 million.

Over 47.98 million coronavirus tests have been done to date, including 241,747 since Monday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 3,452 from 3,438 on Monday.

Turkey has so far administered over 23.89 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began in mid-January.

More than 14.19 million people have received their first dose, while over 9.69 million people have been fully vaccinated.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey last Thursday began a nationwide lockdown set to last until May 17.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.21 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 153.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 90.37 million.





