Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

An armed person was shot by FBI agents Monday after a standoff of several hours at the entry gate to the , the federal investigation agency said. The unidentified person was prevented from driving past the initial gate into the CIA's sprawling wooded compound just outside Washington early Monday afternoon.

Published May 04,2021
Police cars seen outside the CIA headquarters's gate after an attempted intrusion [AFP]

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he "emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn't immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

"The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the FBI said.