Alanyaspor defeat Başakşehir 3-0 in Super Lig

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beat Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 at home in the Turkish Super Lig Week 16 game on Saturday.

Bareiro, Moubandje and Tayfur Bingol's goals sealed a comfortable win for the home team at Bahçeşehir Okulları stadium in Alanya.

After making a great start to the season, Alanyaspor had gone winless in the last three league matches ahead of this game.

Following this remarkable win, Alanyaspor ended the winless streak and increased their points to 30.

Başakşehir maintain their poor form this season by collecting 16 points with four defeats on the table.





