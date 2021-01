A team of Turkish scientists and archaeologists discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Çeşme peninsula in Turkey's west. As a result of screening an area of 1,600 square meters that covers parts of Urla, Çeşme and Seferihisar districts of Izmir, 35 pre-historic era human settlements, including 16 from the late Neolithic period, were uncovered. 1/5