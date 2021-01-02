Turkish forces deal one more heavy blow on bloody-minded PKK terror group

At least 164 PKK terrorists were neutralized in operations across Turkey in December, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operations by the Turkish Armed Forces, National Intelligence Organization (MIT), police, gendarmerie, and other security forces targeted PKK members and supporters of the terror group.

The PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in an over 30-year terror campaign against Turkey. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Of the 112 suspects arrested last month, 61 were sent to prison, including Leyla Güven, former lawmaker of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party Ankara accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK.

Another high-profile figure apprehended was Cihan Yavuz, who was serving as deputy mayor of Istanbul's Şişli district.

A PKK terrorist identified by the initials M.S.K., who was wanted with an Interpol Red Notice, was also arrested in Ceylanpinar district of the southeastern Sanliurfa province.

At least three Turkish security personnel were martyred and six more injured in the PKK attacks during December.

DESERTIONS AND DECEPTION

Over the course of 2020, Turkish forces persuaded at least 243 PKK terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender.

According to security sources, Turkey's successful operations against the terror group have brought it to the brink of collapse.

The PKK is facing severe difficulties in recruiting new members and there is growing opposition within its ranks over launching terror attacks in Turkey, the sources said.

PKK leaders are in a panic over the terror group's rapidly thinning numbers and try to hide the reality of its losses from the cadre, the sources added.





