Number of terrorists joining bloody-minded PKK dropped significantly in 2020: Interior Minister Soylu

The number of terrorists joining the PKK terror group dropped significantly in 2020, the Turkish interior minister said on Saturday.

"New membership into the terrorist organization in 2020 fell behind 1984 figures, the first year the organization launched [terrorist] acts!" Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Last year, 52 new members joined the terror group last year, the minister said, adding: "It is the result of determination led by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]."

Soylu also shared a table showing figures of the separatist terrorist organization's members since 1984.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









