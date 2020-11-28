Azerbaijan football team Qarabag visits liberated Aghdam after 27-year Armenian occupation

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag on Saturday visited Aghdam, a city liberated by the country's army recently from the decades-long occupation by Armenian forces.

Qarabag chairman Tahir Gozel, senior team manager Kurban Kurbanov and the players offered prayers at a mosque in the city.

The team also visited an old stadium, which was razed to the ground.

The players played football in the ground and lifted their championship trophy in a symbolic victory.

Qarabag won the 2020 Azerbaijani Premier League title in June.

The team also paid their respects to Allahverdi Bagirov, a national hero of Azerbaijan and one of the founders of the football club, who is buried in a graveyard in the town.

Bagirov was killed by an anti-tank mine during his return to Aghdam in 1992.

The Aghdam district was occupied in 1993. Some 70,000 people were since displaced and resettled in the nearby Azerbaijani provinces of Tartar and Barda.

On Nov. 20, Azerbaijani forces liberated Aghdam.

Fresh border clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Sept. 27 resulting in civilian casualties.

After over six weeks, a Russia-brokered truce was reached.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan, and a defeat for Armenia.

During this period, Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.