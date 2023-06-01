TRT World Digital clinches multiple awards at 44th Annual Telly Awards

TRT World Digital received four prestigious awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards, including two silver and two bronze, across multiple categories.

The digital video series, Mini Explainer, secured the coveted Silver Telly Award in the highly competitive Social Video - Series: News & Information category, according to TRT World.

TRT World Digital's captivating series, Internet Is Obsessed emerged as the Silver Telly Winner in the Social Video - Series: Media & Entertainment category.

These achievement feature the expansive talent and editorial expertise of TRT World Digital's team.

Also, TRT World Digital's documentary unit earned praise from the jury for their thought-provoking productions. The outstanding documentary, Safari Doctors - Journey For Change, received the prestigious Silver Telly Award in the Social Video - Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes) category.

With its captivating storytelling, this documentary illuminated the exceptional endeavors of the Safari Doctors, a community-based organization that embarks on both sea and land journeys to deliver vital healthcare services to isolated regions in Kenya.

Besides, TRT World Digital's documentary, Hostile Locals-The need to decolonize education in Kenya, clinched the Bronze Telly Award in the Social Video - Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes) category.

Since its establishment in 1979, the Telly Awards recognize impactful video and television productions while celebrating creativity and innovation in industry.















