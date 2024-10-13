Turkish rider Razgatlıoğlu edges closer to World Superbike title after win in Portugal

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu finished first in race two of the Round 11 of the 2024 Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in Portugal on Sunday.

Razgatlıoğlu increased his points to 473 and has a 46-point lead over his rival, Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, but he could not secure his second championship title a week earlier as the points gap remained less than 63.

"Everyone's waiting for a very stressful weekend at Jerez. I'm more relaxed because I have a big gap in the points. I'll just try to enjoy it at Jerez. In 2021, I remember the Championship finished at the final round," Toprak, 27, said.

The BMW Rokit rider may be crowned earlier in Round 12 if he finishes race one more than 37 points clear of Bulega.

Round 12 will be held in Spain on Oct. 18-20.