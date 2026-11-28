The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday evening it carried out a retaliatory military operation, destroying assets the Houthis used to support ballistic missile and drone attacks.

In a statement on US social media platform X, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the assets supported attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

He said the assets were also used to threaten freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Maliki said the coalition "will not hesitate to respond immediately" to Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The statement provided no details about the location of the operation or possible casualties.

In a separate statement on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group carried out five operations against targets in Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours.

Saree claimed a "direct hit" on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and said another operation disabled two radar systems in Abha and Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

He also said that attacks caused fires at the Jazan oil refinery and the Hawiyah gas plant south of Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

A fifth operation targeted the Al-Shuqaiq and Jazan power plants, causing what Saree described as "significant damage."





