Polls closed across Algeria at 8 pm local time (1900GMT) on Saturday in municipal and provincial council elections, with vote counting beginning immediately, the official Algerian Press Service reported.

"Vote counting began immediately afterward in the presence of representatives of the candidates taking part in the elections," the press service said.

Algeria's Independent National Election Authority extended voting nationwide by one hour from the original 7 pm closing time.

The authority said its chairman, Saad Arous, made the decision at the request of provincial election coordinators to give voters more time to cast their ballots.

Arous said earlier that turnout had reached 21.90% in municipal council elections and 20.91% in provincial council elections by 4 pm local time (1500GMT).

Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 am local time (0700GMT), while early voting began on Wednesday for nomadic voters in desert areas and several inland provinces.

About 24.24 million people were eligible to vote in the elections, covering Algeria's 69 provinces and 1,541 municipalities.

A total of 6,052 candidate lists are competing in the elections, including 428 for provincial councils and 5,624 for municipal councils.

The elections use an open-list system that allows voters to choose their preferred candidates within a list.

Saturday's vote marks Algeria's second local elections under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, following the November 2021 elections.





