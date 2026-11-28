Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and injured two others Saturday evening amid military raids and attacks by occupiers in the northern and central occupied West Bank, Palestinian official media and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.

State-run Voice of Palestine radio said the man succumbed to his wounds after Israeli troops shot him in the village of Madama, south of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews had transported the 60-year-old to a hospital in "extremely critical condition" after troops shot him in the chest with live ammunition during a raid on the village.

In Khirbatha Bani Harith, west of Ramallah, two Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces intervened following an attack by occupiers on the Al-Maghayir area near the neighboring village of Deir Qaddis, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

"Residents confronted them, and Israeli forces entered the area to protect the occupiers," village council head Abdul Jabbar Injas told Wafa.

He said troops fired live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas at residents, hitting one man in the face with a tear gas canister and another in the back with a stun grenade.

Voice of Palestine reported that Israeli troops arrested several Palestinians in Khirbatha Bani Harith.

During a separate raid in Al-Mazra'a al-Sharqiya, in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, troops detained and beat several Palestinians before releasing them, the broadcaster said.

In Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli forces raided a home, threw stun grenades inside and arrested a Palestinian, according to Wafa.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have intensified attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,750 injured and more than 26,000 arrested in the West Bank since then, according to Palestinian figures.



