A child was killed and his father wounded Saturday when a landmine exploded near the town of Hayyan in northern Syria's Aleppo province, Alikhbariah channel reported.

"A child was killed and his father was wounded when a landmine left behind by the ousted regime exploded as they were traveling in their car near the town of Hayyan in the northern Aleppo countryside," the broadcaster said.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind by years of conflict continue to pose a deadly threat across Syria, despite ongoing clearance operations by Syrian authorities and international organizations.

Landmine Monitor recorded at least 13,953 people killed or injured by mines and explosive remnants of war in Syria between 1999 and 2024. It said the actual toll could be higher due to difficulties in documenting casualties.





