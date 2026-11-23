Iran summoned Qatar's charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest a joint Qatari-German statement condemning Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told a news conference that Tehran viewed the statement with "surprise and regret" and rejected the accusations it contained.

He said Qatar's charge d'affaires was summoned in the ambassador's absence and formally notified of Iran's protest over what he described as "completely baseless and unacceptable" claims.

Baghaei called Qatar's position "unexpected," claiming that Iran had targeted only US bases on Qatari territory.

"Qatar is an important neighboring country with which Iran has close relations, and it has itself witnessed how US bases in some countries in the region were used to launch attacks against Iran," he said.

Baghaei said Qatar's decision to issue a joint statement with Germany, a country outside the region, "requires an explanation," while reiterating Tehran's rejection of the allegations.

Turning to Germany, the spokesman claimed that Berlin had "lost the independence and consistency of its foreign policy."

"We cannot expect more from a party that seeks to legitimize the crimes committed by the United States and Israel in their attacks on Iran instead of condemning them," he said.

Qatar and Germany issued the joint statement Saturday at the conclusion of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to Germany on Nov. 20-21.

The two countries strongly condemned Iranian attacks against Qatar and other states in the region, describing them as a "flagrant violation" of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law and the UN Charter.

They also condemned Iranian attacks and threats against commercial shipping, rejected any actions obstructing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and called on Tehran to stop supporting and arming affiliated armed groups in the region.

Qatar has previously rejected Iranian justifications for attacks targeting its territory since Feb. 28.

On Sept. 4, Doha said in letters to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council that Iranian attacks on Qatari territory are unlawful and violate international law and the UN Charter.

Qatar has also said civilian, commercial and residential areas were hit in Iranian attacks, rejecting Tehran's claims regarding the nature of the targets.

Despite tensions over the attacks, Qatar continues mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on Nov. 17.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, but the talks stalled over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global energy supplies and international trade.





