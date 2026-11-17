Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said Tuesday he would step down amid corruption allegations made by the opposition Democratic Party.

In a statement cited by Mongolia's state news agency Montsame, Khurelsukh said the president had been linked to "serious crimes."

"The Democratic Party has said that I should step down from my duties so that the truth can be established. I agree with this. I will therefore hand over my duties as President of Mongolia. I will be investigated and will have my honor restored," Khurelsukh said.

He said he had faced what he described as defamatory and insulting attacks for more than a month, adding that an attack on Mongolia's president was an attack on the "reputation of the people."

The announcement came a day after the Democratic Party accused several senior officials, including Khurelsukh, of corruption and issued a list of demands that included an investigation.





