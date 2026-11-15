Iran says won’t remain in 'neither war nor peace' state

Iran will not remain in a state of "neither war nor peace," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday, warning that Tehran was prepared for either negotiations or war with the US.

"If the Americans accept our seven reasonable conditions, the path to an agreement remains open," Qalibaf said at the opening of a virtual parliamentary session, as cited by the ISNA News Agency.

"However, if the Americans make another mistake this time, it will be the capabilities and determination of Iran's Armed Forces that determine the geographical scope of the battlefield, not their wishes or intentions," he warned.

Qalibaf did not elaborate on the seven conditions or provide details of what Iran would consider an acceptable agreement.

According to previous reports, Iran's seven conditions include lifting the US naval blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, removing unilateral sanctions, exempting Iranian oil exports from restrictions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, allowing Tehran to retain its nuclear materials inside the country, and ending the war.

His remarks came as he addressed the unveiling of a new missile facility, which he said had been built during the war and under enemy fire.

He described the facility as more than a technical or defensive achievement, saying it symbolized a shift in the region's strategic balance.

Qalibaf praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Aerospace Force, saying its capabilities had challenged Israel and strengthened the morale of Iranians and supporters of the Palestinian cause.

The parliament speaker criticized recent remarks by the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, describing them as evidence of Washington's frustration with Iran's strength.

He said US officials should reflect on what he called their strategic failures in the Gulf rather than resort to insulting Iran.

His remarks came after Bessent recently used derogatory language about Iran's leadership and compared the IRGC to a "dangerous cornered animal" during a television interview. Bessent also said he had moved from his Washington residence to a military base because of security concerns.

Turning to domestic affairs, Qalibaf said economic challenges, particularly inflation, unemployment and price fluctuations, remained a major priority alongside military concerns.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US military facilities across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war. Efforts to reach a final settlement have stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments and trade.