Iranian army says it shot down MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's army said it shot down an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The army's public relations office said the drone was "hit and destroyed" by domestically developed air defense systems operating under Iran's integrated air defense network.

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said earlier that it had brought down a US MQM-170 drone intact south of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.