France bans sale, use of fireworks amid school blockades, protests

A protester holds a firework during Yellow Vests demonstrations against the rising cost of living and fuel prices in Paris, France, October 31, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

France has banned the sale and use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices nationwide until Nov. 27 amid concerns over public order during school and university blockades and demonstrations, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The decree, signed by the prime minister and published on Nov. 15, aims to "prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order" during blockades outside high schools and universities, as well as demonstrations, the ministry said in a post on US social media platform X.

The restriction covers the "sale and use" of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks across the country and will remain in force "until and including Nov. 27," the ministry said.

The decree provides exemptions for "professionals holding the required approvals and qualifications" and for public authorities, it added.

The measure comes amid student-led protests and blockades at high schools and universities across France that began in mid-September.

Demonstrators have called for more teachers, better school facilities, and improved education conditions, while some protests have been accompanied by clashes and vandalism.