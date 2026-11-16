Eisenkot calls Netanyahu a ‘direct threat’ to Israel’s democracy, vows probe into alleged election interference

The leader of Israel's Yashar party called Sunday for an investigation into alleged election interference involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, warning that Netanyahu and his associates posed a "direct and immediate threat" to Israeli democracy.

Gadi Eisenkot was responding to an investigation broadcast earlier in the day by Israel's Channel 12 that accused Netanyahu associates of feeding police misleading intelligence to secure the arrests of United Arab List party (Ra'am) activists during the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Eisenkot demanded explanations from the police and Shin Bet security agency. He pledged to establish a commission of inquiry into the Prime Minister's Office's alleged involvement and the security agencies' conduct before and during the vote.

He accused Netanyahu of bending state institutions to serve his political survival and said he must not remain in power "even one minute longer."

"As long as he is in office, there will no longer be fair and lawful elections in Israel," Eisenkot wrote, describing the need to prevent another election under Netanyahu as the central consideration guiding his coalition talks.

According to the Channel 12 probe, Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner's office on the eve of the election with a complaint about three Ra'am activists in southern Israel and referred police to an intelligence source who was a former employee of the prime minister's office.

Police relied on the information to arrest the activists after raiding their homes without valid search or arrest warrants, the channel reported.

Police alleged that the activists were carrying large sums of cash and Ra'am vouchers intended to sway voters and secure their support at the polls.

The investigation said Netanyahu quickly publicized the allegations and repeated them throughout election day. It raised suspicions that his office had helped set the case in motion and said the case was later used to fuel a campaign claiming that Arabs are stealing the elections.

It also reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought permission to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.

Eisenkot is negotiating to form a government after President Isaac Herzog formally assigned him the task on Nov. 8. He has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.

Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, while Eisenkot's bloc has 48 and Arab parties hold 19. The parties seeking to end Netanyahu's rule have yet to agree on a governing coalition.