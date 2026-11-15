Australia, Canada, Italy, UK urge Israel to allow immediate entry of 150,000 tents, aid into Gaza

Children sit next to a puddle outside their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City on November 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom urged Israel on Sunday to "stop the delays now" and permit the immediate entry of 150,000 tents and critical supplies into Gaza ahead of winter.

"We ... are clear that as winter takes hold in Gaza, the humanitarian situation on the ground is dire," the top diplomats said in a joint statement.

Noting that recent flooding from the first winter storm has compounded civilian suffering, the ministers warned that border restrictions are blocking "desperately" needed shelter and relief materials.

They stressed that the crisis remains "entirely reversible" before harsher weather sets in, calling on Israel to open border crossings and grant entry to "dual-use items" required for humanitarian operations and early recovery "before it is too late."

The diplomats also called on all parties to respect the ceasefire, uphold international humanitarian law, and implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, so assistance reaches vulnerable populations.

Heavy rains have flooded temporary shelters across Gaza, exposing displaced families to cold weather. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Friday that flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians, while the World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people live in flood-prone areas.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israeli ceasefire violations since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,643 Palestinians, bringing the toll since October 2023 to more than 74,000 killed, with 90% of infrastructure destroyed.



















