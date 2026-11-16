US urges its citizens in Bahrain to exercise 'heightened vigilance' amid Iranian attacks

The US Embassy in Bahrain urged American citizens on Sunday to exercise "heightened vigilance" due to escalating regional security threats and Iranian attacks.

"Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the diplomatic mission in Manama warned in a security alert, citing the risk of armed attacks by forces affiliated with Yemen's Houthi group and the potential targeting of US government personnel, facilities and businesses.

The embassy confirmed that routine citizen and visa services would continue while urging travelers across the Middle East to monitor airline operations and prepare contingency plans amid concerns that Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure could trigger a rapid escalation.

The advisory followed an announcement Sunday by Bahrain's Defense Force that air defenses intercepted multiple Iranian aerial attacks, affirming that all units "remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared" to defend the kingdom.

Earlier Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US radar site at Bahrain's al-Riffa Air Base with six drones amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.