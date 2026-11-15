Iran warns its response to any new attack ‘will not be limited or short-lived’

This photograph shows a surface-to-air missile system displayed at an exhibition of missiles and drones at the National Aerospace Park outside Tehran on November 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran vowed Sunday its response to any new attack "will not be limited or short-lived" amid escalating tensions with the US.

"The enemy will start the war, but Iran will be the one to end it," Hassan Qashqavi, a spokesman for the parliament's National Security Committee, said in statements carried by state media.

Qashqavi said Iran had made significant advances in its defensive and offensive capabilities and achieved a "degree of deterrence." He warned that even a brief attack would draw a response that would go beyond a few days of counterstrikes.

"The enemy will face many surprises if it takes action against Iran," he said.

Qashqavi said Iran considers itself still at war and that countries that allow its adversaries to use their territory must pay compensation.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US military facilities across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war. Efforts to reach a final settlement have stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments and trade.