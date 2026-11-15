TURKISH VICE PRESIDENT REITERATES ANKARAS SUPPORT FOR TURKISH CYPRIOTS ON COUNTRYS 43RD ANNIVERSARY

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Sunday reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the Turkish Cypriot people during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking at the ceremony in the capital Lefkosa, Yilmaz underlined that Türkiye would continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances, calling the Cyprus issue a national cause that transcends politics.

"Türkiye, as the motherland and guarantor country, stands by the Turkish Cypriot people today, just as it did on July 20, 1974, and November 15, 1983," he said, referring to the 1974 Peace Operation-when Türkiye intervened to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence-and the date the TRNC was founded.

"We will continue to stand by you tomorrow and forever, under all circumstances," he added.

He called on the international community to recognize the TRNC, stressing that the existence of two separate peoples and two states on the island must be acknowledged.

"We invite all countries, particularly our friends and brothers, to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and establish political, diplomatic and economic relations with it," he said.

Yilmaz also urged an end to the international isolation of Turkish Cypriots and called for recognition of their sovereign equality and equal international status.

Accusing the Greek Cypriot side of obstructing efforts to resolve the decades-long dispute, Yilmaz argued that its approach to a settlement seeks to reduce Turkish Cypriots to minority status. He reiterated Türkiye's opposition to returning to federation negotiations that repeatedly failed to produce results.

"We maintain this principled stance with the same determination today, having closed the door to open-ended processes pursued merely for the sake of appearances," he said.

Yilmaz also highlighted Türkiye's continued support for the TRNC's economic development, citing investments in healthcare, education, transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure. He noted that 856 kilometers (532 miles) of roads had been completed under a highway master plan and pointed to ongoing hospital projects and a natural gas supply agreement aimed at strengthening energy security.

Yilmaz pledged that Türkiye would continue to defend Turkish Cypriots' rights, sovereignty, and security while supporting the TRNC's economic development.

"Türkiye, as the motherland and guarantor, will forever stand by the Turkish Cypriot people, with whom it shares one heart, one hope and one destiny, and will always stand against their adversaries," he said.

-Ceremony at Ataturk Monument marks anniversary

A ceremony was held at the Ataturk Monument in Lefkosa on Sunday to mark the nation's birthday.

The ceremony was attended by TRNC President Tufan Erhurman and several visiting Turkish officials, including Yilmaz, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel, and Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkıran.

Other attendees included other senior Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials, parliamentary representatives, political party leaders, and military commanders.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths at the monument, followed by a moment of silence and the raising of flags during the Turkish national anthem.

The commemoration concluded with Erhurman, Yilmaz, and Guler signing the monument's commemorative book.

-Founded in 1983

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded on Nov. 15, 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.







