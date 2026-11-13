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UN warns of rising civilian casualties, attacks on infrastructure in Yemen

Attacks on civilians and infrastructure are increasing across Yemen, causing casualties in previously safe areas, a trend the UN calls unacceptable and urges all parties to respect international law.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 13,2026 09:29 PM
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UN WARNS OF RISING CIVILIAN CASUALTIES, ATTACKS ON INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEMEN

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Friday expressed concern over increasing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure across Yemen, warning that drones, missiles, airstrikes and shelling are hitting areas previously considered safe.

Haq told the reporters that civilians, including children, are being killed and injured in hospitals, markets and their own homes.

"This is a worrying trend, and it must not become the accepted reality of this war," he said.

He stressed that all parties to the conflict are obligated to respect international law under all circumstances.

Turning to the death of a UN colleague, Haq said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had demanded the immediate return of the body of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami to his family.

The UN learned two weeks ago of al-Shami's death while in Houthi custody.

"He called on the Houthi de facto authorities to take urgent steps to establish the date, cause, and circumstances of his death, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Haq said, renewing call for immediate and unconditional release of all UN and humanitarian personnel being held in detention.