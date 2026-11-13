Burundi’s president seeks nomination ahead of 2027 election

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Friday presented his candidacy to the Independent National Electoral Commission, seeking nomination ahead of next year's presidential election, his office announced.

Ndayishimiye was named the candidate of the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), last April.

The presidential election is scheduled for May 3, 2027.

Addressing reporters, Ndayishimiye expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the democratic process in Burundi and thanked his party faithful for renewing their trust in him as their candidate. He also thanked opposition parties that have declared backing for his candidature.

He urged leaders at all levels to remain vigilant and work closely with the citizens to ensure no one attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

"We want the upcoming elections to take place in a climate of peace and security, so that the international community can see that Burundi is a model country for democracy and that Burundians remain united, and whose sole concern is choosing leaders capable of guiding them toward achieving the vision of an emerging Burundi in 2040 and a developed Burundi in 2060," he said.

Ndayishimiye earlier this week secured backing for 11 opposition parties including FROLINA, KAZE-FDD, and RADEBU, who said they had agreed to join forces and conduct a joint campaign in support of the ruling party's candidate.

Candidates are expected to submit their nomination papers to the Independent National Electoral Commission between Nov. 13 and 22.

Under Burundi's 2018 Constitution, the president serves a seven-year term and may hold office for no more than two consecutive terms.

Ndayishimiye has served as Burundi's president since 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, who died while in office.





