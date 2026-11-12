Iran says 2 oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines near Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers caught fire Thursday after striking naval mines in restricted waters east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's army said, according to Iranian broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement, the army's public relations department said the vessels entered a prohibited and unsafe area Thursday afternoon despite warnings and after switching off their radar systems.

The army accused US President Donald Trump of bearing primary responsibility for the incident, also blaming the vessels' owners for relying on what it described as misleading statements from Washington.

The statement did not identify the tankers, their flags or the extent of the damage. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route connecting the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, has faced repeated disruptions since the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iranian forces have previously reported similar incidents involving commercial vessels entering restricted waters, while tensions over maritime access and the US naval blockade remain central to diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.





