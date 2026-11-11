Iran designates Argentine navy, air force as 'terrorist organizations'

Iran on Wednesday designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organizations" in retaliation for Buenos Aires' decision to classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the decision was based on the principle of reciprocity and legislation adopted in 2019 in response to the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The ministry accused Argentina of taking a "hostile" step that violated fundamental principles of international law by designating the IRGC, an official branch of Iran's armed forces, as a terrorist organization.

It said the 2019 legislation provides for reciprocal measures against countries that comply with or support Washington's designation of the IRGC.

Accordingly, Tehran considers Argentina's navy and air force subject to the law and has declared them "terrorist organizations," the statement added.

The ministry warned that the Argentine government would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the decision, without elaborating.

Argentina announced its designation of the IRGC on March 31, citing the group's alleged involvement in two deadly bombings in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.

Iran has denied involvement in the attacks.

The latest designation follows a similar move against Britain earlier this month.

On Nov. 1, Iran designated Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations and classified its foreign intelligence agency MI6 as a "hostile group" in response to London's measures against the IRGC.





