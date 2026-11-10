Iran says 2 oil tankers explode, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that two oil tankers were left burning after explosions while attempting to navigate "an unauthorized route" through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC Navy said the two tankers were halted in an "unauthorized" shipping corridor, where explosions and large fires occurred.

One of the vessels, a supertanker, struck a naval mine and exploded, the statement said.

The second tanker, which the IRGC claimed was receiving support from US military fighter jets, encountered an unspecified incident while attempting to pass "secretly" through the restricted route, leaving it stranded and engulfed in flames.

According to the IRGC Navy, both vessels had switched off their navigation and identification systems before attempting the crossing.

The two tankers were left burning near the southern shores of the strait, the statement said.

The IRGC Navy warned that the unauthorized passage remained unsafe and threatened similar consequences for vessels cooperating with the US military that attempted to use the route.

The statement did not identify the tankers, their flags or operators, or provide details on possible casualties or the condition of their crews.

There was no immediate confirmation from the US military of the alleged involvement of American fighter jets.

The announcement came amid repeated maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has imposed restrictions on commercial shipping amid its continuing confrontation with the US.

The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is a vital passage for global oil and gas shipments.

Maritime traffic through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, triggering a regional conflict and a prolonged dispute over navigation rights.





