China-Japan summit unlikely at APEC amid continued tensions

A bilateral summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appears unlikely on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Shenzhen, China, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

Takaichi will travel to China for the APEC summit next week, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.

Tensions between Beijing and Tokyo remain heightened following Takaichi's remarks regarding Taiwan.

China continues to take a hard line over Takaichi's parliamentary remarks concerning a possible Taiwan contingency, demanding that the Japanese leader retract her statement before bilateral talks can proceed.

Takaichi said last year that any Chinese military move against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" allowing Japan to "exercise its right to collective self-defense."

She later declined to retract her statement, telling lawmakers she had spoken "under the assumption of a worst-case scenario."





