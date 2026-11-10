Iran denies ongoing talks with US, planned meeting in Qatar

Iran's top security official denied on Tuesday that Tehran was holding negotiations with Washington or planning a meeting in Qatar, rejecting US claims of ongoing diplomatic contacts.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei described US claims about continuing negotiations or a planned meeting in Qatar as "complete lies," according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Speaking in a television interview, Rezaei accused Washington of spreading the claims to ease economic pressure and drive down oil prices.

"I emphasize that we are not currently conducting any negotiations with the Americans, and there are no negotiations between us and Washington at present," he said.

Rezaei said Iran had presented seven conditions that Tehran considers the legitimate rights of its people.

He said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until all seven conditions were fully implemented.

"We have communicated our conditions to the American side, but their initial response was insufficient and deceptive, and we are still awaiting an explicit and clear response," he said.

Rezaei also denied reports of a planned meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, describing them as baseless.

Earlier Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected reports of a planned meeting between Rezaei and Vance, saying Tehran's two-day proposal remained on the table.

The remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a diplomatic agreement with Iran might not be possible, describing Tehran's demands as "outrageous and ridiculous."

Speaking to reporters before departing for a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Rubio said several countries were continuing to engage Iran with proposals, but Washington was not close to a breakthrough.

He said President Donald Trump preferred diplomatic solutions while acknowledging that an agreement might not be achievable.

Rubio on Tuesday said Washington saw no need to resume major combat operations against Iran, arguing that economic pressure was achieving its objectives.

Speaking after the G7 meeting in Paris, he said the US would continue its economic campaign against Tehran.

He also warned that American forces remained ready to respond if Iran crossed Washington's "red lines."

Separately, Qatar said Tuesday that it had received positive responses from Washington and Tehran regarding its ongoing mediation efforts, while acknowledging uncertainty over the prospects of an agreement.

The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire followed in April, and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June aimed at reaching a peace agreement. Negotiations have yet to produce a final settlement.



