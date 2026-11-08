Cargo ship involved in military incident in Gulf of Oman: UK maritime agency

A cargo ship was involved in an incident with military forces in the Gulf of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.

The agency said military authorities reported the incident about 18 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates. It did not identify the vessel or the military forces involved.

The crew's status, possible damage and environmental effect were not known, the UKMTO said. Investigations were continuing, and vessels were advised to monitor maritime security updates and remain alert.