Iranian, Omani foreign ministers discuss regional developments, diplomacy amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi discussed regional developments and diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability during a phone call Thursday morning, the Iranian government said.

The talks came amid escalating tensions over a US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, as Qatar continued mediating between Washington and Tehran.

Between Iran and Oman, the strait is one of the world's most strategically important waterways, carrying large volumes of oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to international markets.

Iran said Monday it was still exchanging messages with the US through mediators and that reopening the waterway depended on Washington ending the blockade.

The US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but its implementation stalled over disagreements concerning security arrangements.