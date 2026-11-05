Florida governor calls US midterm losses 'extinction-level event' for Republicans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described Republicans' sweeping losses in the US midterm elections as "close to an extinction-level event," criticizing the party's campaign strategy and decisions in Washington, media reports said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis compared the results to "the political equivalent of a meteor strike" across the country, while praising Republicans for maintaining control in Florida, according to Politico.

The governor argued that Democratic victories reflected voter dissatisfaction with Washington Republicans rather than support for liberal policies.

He criticized Republican campaigns for focusing on transgender issues instead of economic concerns, employment and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

"They really were fighting yesterday's battle," DeSantis said, arguing that Democrats had gained ground by addressing artificial intelligence regulation and data center development.

He also blamed Republican lawmakers for opposing the release of files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"That's a bad vote," he said, criticizing lawmakers who opposed disclosure after former Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested that significant Epstein-related material was available.

DeSantis also criticized Congress for failing to prohibit lawmakers from trading stocks, calling such a ban "a breath of fresh air for everybody."

However, he downplayed immigration enforcement as a major factor in the election results.

Despite Democratic gains, DeSantis maintained that the party had not secured a mandate for its policies.

"Democrats are unpopular," he said.

Asked about his political future ahead of the 2028 presidential election, the term-limited governor declined to elaborate.