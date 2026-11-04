Iran threatens to target ‘enemy leaders’ if its commanders are attacked, IRGC adviser says

An adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Wednesday that Tehran would target "enemy leaders" if Iranian commanders and leaders were attacked in any renewed conflict.

"If they target our commanders and leaders this time, they should expect their own commanders and leaders to be killed," Mohammad Moghadamfar said, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Moghadamfar said Iran would adopt new methods in confronting any renewed war, warning that its response would no longer be reciprocal or proportional.

"Our responses will no longer be reciprocal or proportional. We will go beyond the point of attack and set their assets ablaze, regardless of time or place," he said.

He added that the Islamic Republic would adopt a different approach in responding to any new military action.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but its implementation stalled because of disagreements over security in the waterway.





