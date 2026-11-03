Yemeni army says it carried out over 1,200 operations against Houthi positions

The Yemeni army said Tuesday it carried out 1,208 military operations against Houthi positions, claiming to have "neutralized" around 370 commanders and fighters.

"Our armed forces continued carrying out their combat missions as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, conducting 1,208 strikes targeting gatherings, movements, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions and vehicles belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia, using fighter jets, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers," the army said in a statement.

The military also said that its operations destroyed or disabled approximately 120 vehicles and pieces of Houthi military equipment across several battlefronts.

It did not specify the timeframe for the operations, and the Houthis had not commented on the statement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Yemeni army announced that it recaptured positions from the Houthis in Lahj province and repelled attacks by the group in Taiz province.

The developments came amid a cautious calm along front lines in Al-Jawf and Marib provinces in northern and central Yemen, with no significant developments reported in recent hours, according to Anadolu's monitoring.

There were also no new developments on the Bab al-Mandab front Tuesday following fierce clashes Monday.

Neither side had managed to make further advances or achieve a breakthrough.