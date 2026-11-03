US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island

The US military carried out "defensive" strikes against Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, local media reported, citing a US official.

"This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets," the official was quoted as saying.

The attack, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as President Donald Trump has sought to downplay the prospect of a renewed large-scale military confrontation with Iran following Tuesday's midterm elections.

"We had a war with Iran. We won," Trump told reporters Monday. "I don't know if you even call it a war because we haven't been doing any fighting for months."

However, US officials told the Journal that American forces have continued conducting smaller-scale strikes against Iranian targets for several weeks.

According to the report, some US officials described the operations as defensive, saying they were intended to prevent Iran from gaining the ability to threaten or attack commercial shipping in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions were heard early Tuesday in southern Iran, including on Qeshm Island and in the coastal city of Bandar Lengeh, Iranian news agencies reported.





