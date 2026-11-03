Qatar says US, Iran studying proposals aimed at reaching agreement

The US and Iran are studying proposals aimed at paving the way for an agreement as mediation efforts to bridge differences between the two sides continue, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

"Efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides of the crisis, the United States and Iran, are still ongoing," Ansari said at a news briefing carried by the Doha-based Al Jazeera television.

He said Washington and Tehran are considering proposals presented as part of efforts to develop the conditions needed to reach an agreement.

The spokesman said the Iranian and US sides continue to show commitment to the negotiating track.

He said Qatar is working closely with its partners in the region and the international community to end the current crisis, adding that there is "very high-level coordination" among regional leaders to reach a solution and avoid further escalation.

Doha is working toward an agreement capable of building confidence and strengthening peace in the region, he said.

On maritime security, the spokesman stressed that freedom of navigation is "non-negotiable," saying Qatar rejects any threats against Qatari tankers or other vessels.

Separately, Ansari rejected accusations by Israeli parties that Qatar was interfering in Israel's elections, saying Doha would not accept being made a "scapegoat."

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US following the war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on Feb. 28.

Iran has repeatedly demanded an end to a US naval blockade and the removal of economic sanctions as part of efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement.

On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who leads Tehran's negotiating team, said Iran had delivered a "firm and rational" response to Washington and that the US must now decide whether to prevent another war.

Qalibaf also warned that any renewed US military action would trigger an "unpredictable" Iranian response without geographical limitations.





