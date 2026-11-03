Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party to recommend Netanyahu to form next government

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Shas party said Tuesday it would recommend that President Isaac Herzog task Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government.

Shas said in a statement that it would recommend another term for Netanyahu, citing his "clear and uncompromising statement on his continued support and commitment to regulating the status of Torah students," according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The statement did not elaborate on the proposed arrangements.

The announcement comes ahead of Herzog's consultations with parliamentary parties, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, to determine which lawmaker he will task with attempting to form a government.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli opposition leaders agreed to recommend Yashar party head Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister and begin negotiations on policy guidelines and coalition agreements.

Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 48 for the opposition parties and 19 for Arab parties, leaving neither main bloc with the 61-seat majority needed to form a government.

The Central Elections Committee is expected to announce the official and final results Wednesday.



