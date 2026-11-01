Iran boosting military capabilities to respond ‘without geographical limits’: Defense minister

A veiled Iranian woman walks in front of an anti-US mural depicting an Iranian and US negotiating table near the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 01 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Iran is rapidly strengthening its armed forces' combat capabilities to enable them to respond "without geographical limits," Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Akhlaghi said Iran was moving "resolutely" to enhance its armed forces' smart combat capabilities under directives from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"We are rapidly increasing our armed forces' combat capabilities to be able to respond without geographical limits," he said.

Iran "will not be caught off guard, nor will we be stopped, and any type of attack will receive an appropriate, decisive and effective response," he added.

Akhlaghi stressed that Iran "would not be surprised by threats, halted by pressure or dependent on the will of others in pursuing scientific and technological progress."

His remarks come as Qatar and Pakistan continue mediation efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, amid reports of progress in indirect talks in Doha.

The efforts seek understandings on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and the security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation across the region.

Despite subsequent diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions have persisted over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.