Zelensky claims Russia lost record 54,400 troops killed or wounded in October

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday claimed that Russia lost 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded in October, calling it the highest monthly figure since the start of the war.

On US social media company X, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had recaptured 96.2 square kilometers (37.1 square miles) of territory in October, 10.4 square kilometers more than Russian forces had captured during the same period.

He also said Russian forces suffered 2,250 casualties on Oct. 21, setting a "record" for daily losses.

"Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor," he said. "To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy."

Russia has not commented on Zelensky's statement, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.