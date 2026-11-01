UN chief warns of escalation in Western Sahara after peacekeeping mandate ends

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of potential military escalation across Western Sahara on Sunday following the termination of the global body's 35-year-old peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory.

"The Secretary-General remains concerned about the security situation throughout the Territory and the risk of escalation of hostilities," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, urging all parties to exercise "maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions or undermine regional stability."

The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) formally ceased operations after the UN Security Council failed to extend its mandate beyond Oct. 31. A reduced team under the UN Department of Operational Support began a liquidation phase to repatriate equipment belonging to troop-contributing countries and oversee the disposal of UN-owned assets.

SELF-DETERMINATION, DIPLOMATIC MEDIATION



Guterres stressed that the departure of peacekeepers does not diminish or eliminate the "inalienable right to self-determination" of the people of Western Sahara. He also paid tribute to Special Representative Alexander Ivanko and honored 20 personnel who lost their lives during the mission, which was established in 1991 to monitor a ceasefire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.

While peacekeeping operations have ended, political negotiations will continue under the auspices of the UN chief's personal envoy, Staffan de Mistura.

The mission's termination follows a Russian veto on Friday of a US-drafted resolution aimed at renewing its mandate, despite 11 council members voting in favor and three abstaining.

Western Sahara remains a key issue in North African diplomacy. Morocco has proposed broad autonomy for the territory under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front continues to seek a referendum on self-determination, a position supported by Algeria.

The dispute over Western Sahara dates back to 1975, when Spain ended its colonial rule of the territory. It escalated into armed conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front until a 1991 ceasefire.