Iran says 2 tankers stopped in Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers were stopped in the Strait of Hormuz while attempting to pass through unauthorized routes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said one tanker was in the eastern part of the strait and the other in the western part, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Both vessels had switched off their navigation and positioning systems and were attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz through unauthorized routes, it said.

The IRGC Navy claimed the vessels were operating with support from the US military.

According to the statement, the tankers entered areas Iran considers unsafe after ignoring several radio warnings, before being stopped near the southern shores of the strait.

The IRGC Navy said the vessels also caught fire.

The statement did not identify the tankers, their flags or crews, and provided no immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the US about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy and commodity supplies.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway as tensions continued to escalate.





